Cross country previews: Lots of experience, new faces highlight Times-area teams

Fieldcrest
Coach: Carol Bauer
Top returners: Boys — Jared Connell (sr.), Caleb Krischel (so.), Landin Wright (so.); Girls — Kalla Burns (jr.), Clare Phillips (jr.), Alexandra Wiesenhofer (jr.), Tatiana Serna (jr.)
Key newcomers: Boys — Nathan Buchanan (so.), Kendale Coleman (jr.); Girls — Aaralyn McCollough (sr.), Cheylee Reed (sr.), Riley Burcar (so.), Hannah Schumacher (so.), Macy Gochanour (fr.), Alannah Halley (fr.), Emma Martin (fr.)
Worth noting: Graduation has cost the Knights Mason Stoeger, one of the best runners in the Times area and in school history now running at Eastern Illinois. At the Eureka Regional, Stoeger won, while Krischel, who opened eyes in the 800 last track season, was 46th in 17:43.2 and should lower than that number significantly. Connell, who was 83rd (19:54.3) at regionals, like the rest is an unknown quantity. ... Phillips returns as the girls’ top dog, joined by Gochanour and Wiesenhofer when the latter duo aren’t playing volleyball. They will be trying to duplicate the success their older brothers had in the program just a few years ago.
In a few words: “Obviously with Mason Stoeger graduated and running for Eastern, the focus will be a little bit more on personal growth for the team and trying to build for the future,” Bauer said. “I’m very pleased with the numbers on the lady’s side. Clare was our No. 1 girl last year and should be near the head of our pack. … Macy and Allie will give the Knights a strong top three with goals of races in the 21-minute ranges.”
Marquette
Coach: Jeff Cook
Top returners: Boys — none; Girls — Ella Biggins (sr.), Darby Morganflash (sr.), Grace Dose (jr.), Maggie Jewett (so.), Keely Nelson (so.), Morgan Nelson (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys — Joe Amicon (fr.); Girls — Jaylyn Clairmont (jr.), Chloe Larson (so.), Olivia Tamblyn (so.)
Worth noting: With the Crusaders’ only four male finishers at last year’s St. Bede 1A Regional now pursuing other sports, Amicon a promising young runner from a strong athletic family, will be on his own. ... In her first year in the program, Jewett was a pleasant surprise last fall by earning the team’s only state qualifier thanks to her fifth-place finish at the St. Bede 1A Regional. Biggins and Morganflash will provide the leadership and Dose and Nelson the depth for this small but hard-working group of girls.
In a few words: “It’s difficult to recruit boys when Marquette is primarily known as a football school,” Cook said. “The captaincy of the girls has been taken over by Ella and Darby, and they’re good leaders. Of course, the Lady Cru is led by Maggie, our state qualifier. … It’s a good group, and we’re excited to see what they can do.”
Ottawa
Coach: Dan Heaver
Top returners: Boys — Gabe Nye (sr.), Liam Tipple (sr.), Kasey Dose (jr.), Alex McCalmont (jr.), Oliver Ruvalcaba (jr.), Samuel White (jr.), Tucker Ditchfield (so.); Girls — Grace Carroll (sr.), Michaela Froisland (sr.), Eva Heimsoth (sr.), Emma Heiser (sr.), Kendra Martin (sr.), Kate Passwater (jr.), Mayla Ragan (jr.), Isabella Ruiz (jr.), Addy Miller (so.), Rachel Stewart (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys — Sean Farrell (jr.), RJ School (so.), Lucas Farabaugh (fr.), Daniel Fisher (fr.), Tyler Leach (fr.), Kaleb Nimke (fr.), Luke Passwater (fr.), Ayden Sexton (fr.), Grant Smithmeyer (fr.); Girls — Theo Downey (sr.), Maddy Sondgeroth (sr.), Morgan Stone (sr.), Kylie Mundt (jr.), Cece Stafford (jr.), Avery Cap (so.), Isabella Petty (so.), Shaylen Quinn (so.), Sam Ruiz (so.), Madison Towne (so.), Kindley Moore (fr.), Tiffanie Wilson (fr.)
Worth noting: Team-leader Tipple also paces the Pirates pack after his team-best 34th (18:22.9) led them to ninth at the L-P Regional. Also back is Ruvalcaba (64th), but a large and talented group of freshmen could make a difference. ... Four of seven return from a girls team sixth at the L-P 2A Regional and 12th at the Metamora Sectional. Pacing them was Carroll, who was 16th (19:51.36) and 34th in those meets. Also at the sectional, Heimsoth (95th), Miller (96th) and Martin contributed and return with something to prove.
In a few words: “We have a number of returning boys and some young kids who we hope can string together good practices and contribute to the varsity,” Heaver said. “It’s the same with the girls, though numbers are bigger … and this is one of the best summers we’ve had. Both teams are poised well for a pretty good year, with a lot of new faces. There will be a lot of ups and downs, some growing pains, but we’re excited about their potential.”
Sandwich
Coach: Bolaji Adeoti
Top returners: Boys — Dayton Beatty (sr.), Brian Loss (sr.), Wyatt Miller (sr.), Jaedon Thompson (sr.), Hudson Wills (sr.), Max Cryer (jr.), Travis Kellog (jr.); Girls — Emma White (jr.), Ashlyn Strenz (jr.), Mae Allen (so.), Joanna Rivera (so.), Hannah Treptow (so.), Erin Lissman (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys — Nigel Sajulan (so.), Josh Schaefers (so.), Alex Walsh (fr.), AJ Parkison (fr.); Girls — Zaza Lesko (fr.), Sundara Weber (fr.), Emily Urbanski (fr.), Jazmin Rios (fr.)
Worth noting: The Indians have an experienced core — some who were part of an IESA sectional champ in middle school — that hopes to build on a solid spring track season. Beatty, Miller, Wills and Cryer will man the first positions, though the last two slots are up for grabs. ... Gone is leader Molly Roberts, but nearly all of last year’s youngsters are back from a team second at the St. Bede Regional and 11th at the Oregon Sectional. Rivera, 20th at Oregon and 123rd at state, returns at No. 1 if she can hold off a challenge from Weber. With Treptoe, Lissman and Urbanski following, they could raise eyebrows.
In a few words: “We have (boys) runners back who have experience running together, and they’ve really stepped it up,” Adeoti said. “They really want to reach state and are working very hard, pushing each other toward that. … The girls are very young and may surprise a lot of people this year. We have back nearly all our top five who were freshmen last year, and we’ve gained some very good freshmen this year, and they’re all running strong. The best word for both teams is that they are very hungry. We started earlier and ramped up the mileage and intensity, and they are responding really well.”
Seneca/Newark
Coach: Kim Foster
Top returners: Boys — Calvin Maierhofer (sr.), Chris Poyner (sr.), Austin Aldridge (jr.), Andrew Danek (jr.), Carter Thomas (jr.), Connor Pabian (so.), Nate Sprinkel (so.), Chris Smith (so.); Girls — Ashley Alsvig (sr.), Lauren Cronkrite (jr.), Gracie Steffes (jr.), Natalie Misener (so.), Evelyn O’Connor (so.)
Key newcomers: Boys — AJ Keedy (jr.), Logan Pasakarnis (jr.), Jaxxson Finch (fr.); Girls — Lily Mueller (fr.), Ruthie Steffes (fr.)
Worth noting: Aldridge, who was 19th at the Oregon Sectional and finished 119th at state (16:42.87), should repeat that Peoria showing, the team hopefully also bettering their 11th place at sectional with Poyner, Danek and Pasakarnis, a newcomer gained from the new co-op with Newark. ... The Irish ladies lost mainstay Audrey Jenkins to graduation, but return five of their runners from the St. Bede Regional winner, Oregon Sectional runner-up and 23rd-place state team. Tops is O’Connor, the defending Times Runner of the Year who as a freshman placed first, second and 44th in those postseason races, and Alvig, who was third, 17th and 129th. So far, Mueller has the inside track on No. 3, followed by Gracie Steffes and Misener.
In a few words: “The girls team is small but mighty,” Foster said. “Ashley looks the strongest she’s ever been. Evelyn is also looking strong and determined. Lily will be one to watch. … The key will be to stay healthy. They are the hardest working girls team I’ve ever had … Austin is leading the boys pack again. Chris is looking to take the No. 2 spot with Logan right behind him. This group of kids is top-notch. I really couldn’t have picked a better group of kids to have on the team. It goes beyond being strong runners. They’re good people who have fun running.”
Streator
Coach: Brad Brittin
Top returners: Boys — Nick Adams (sr.), Kody Danko (sr.), Cian Reed (so.), Chance Robart (so.), Ryan Seaton (jr.); Girls — Abby Pierce (sr.), Lily Kupec (jr.), Claire Durdan (jr.), Cherish Frederick-Jordan (jr.), Katie Monaghan (jr.)
Key newcomers: Boys — Gabe Gutierrez (fr.), Chase Lane (fr.); Girls — Bell Dean (fr.)
Worth noting: The formidable Danko should again be one of the area’s best, looking to build on his fifth place at the L-P Sectional, an 11th at the Metamora Sectional and 119th at 2A state, as well as a state track trip to Charleston in the 800. Adams, Seaton, Robart and Lane should round out a top five that could contend for conference tile and a sectional team berth. ... Good numbers with experience should make the Bulldogs competitive this fall, led by the surprising Pierce, who in her first season in the sport was 44th at the L-P Sectional. Kupec and Monaghan, both in their third seasons, are solid runners. One of the next spots may be newcomer Dean, the sister of SHS alum and runner Xavier Dean.
In a few words: “Kody is our No. 1 and should be up in the front of all the races we compete in. He’s looking forward to another great season. Our No. 2 and 3 is very close, but will be anchored by Nick and Ryan. Both had great summers and are poised to have great seasons. … Now that Abby has some experience and in her second year of training, she is set to have a great season. With her experience, training, and overall athletic ability, Lily is ready for a great season. It would be amazing if both the boys and girls team could make it to sectionals this year.”