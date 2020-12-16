Will County Felony Files: Dec. 17, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Brandon Koniuszy, 27, of the 2300 block of Palmer Ranch Drive in New Lenox was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Alphanso Carter, 29, of the 200 block of East Cass Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 15 on charges of aggravated DUI.

• Darell Crawford, 33, of the 2700 block of West Harrison Street in Chicago was arrested by an unspecified police agency and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 15 on charges of retail theft and theft.

• Tyronn Loften, 20, of the 300 block of Bensley Avenue in Calumet City was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 15 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Davell Mercer, 28, of the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 15 on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing or delivering cocaine.

• Francisco Ortiz, 34, of the 400 block of Landau Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 15 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.