Sen. Jason Barickman continues call for public hearings on state’s COVID-19 measures

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) called on Gov. JB Pritzker to allow for public hearing on the state’s COVID-19 efforts.

Barickman said it's been nine months into the pandemic, and Pritzker has issued 72 executive orders and the state legislature has had zero public hearings on the state's response.

“The constitution relies on a system of checks and balances designed to limit the authority of any one person,” said Barickman, whose district includes Livingston County. “Every day we hear issues from our constituents, from unemployment problems to mental health concerns to the tragic situation at assisted living facilities. However, it's the governor who isn't listening.”

Illinois is under mitigation measures that have put a halt to indoor dining and set tighter capacity limits on gatherings.

Barickman, along with restaurant owners from his district, held a press conference Tuesday to highlight the issues business owners within his district are facing, and to push for legislative input on the governor’s executive orders.

“We want our voices to be heard,” said Joe Wargo, owner of Joe’s Station House Pizza and Joe’s Pub, who also is a Streator High School graduate. “We want our elected officials, like Sen. Barickman, to be able to get back to doing what they were elected to do. To be our voice in public hearings on what matters most and impacts all of us. To be a part of the solution to the problems we face as a community,”

Barickman noted the annual fall veto session was cancelled. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state legislature has met for four days in late May.

“Democracy does not allow one person to have unlimited authority, we need our co-equal branches of government working together on this,” Barickman said. “We need public hearings so we can learn more about the decisions that are being made and so that we make sure that the voices of our constituents are being heard.”