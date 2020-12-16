Bears delay practice Wednesday after COVID-19 tests lost in transit

Chicago Bears players warm up and stretch during training camp Sept. 3 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Bears delayed practice Wednesday after their most recent round of COVID-19 tests was apparently lost.

The independent courier who was transporting the tests never delivered them to the lab. NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy stressed that the situation was not the fault of the Bears or the league.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Bears delayed Wednesday’s practice and retested players and staff. The Bears originally planned to practice at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, but tentatively rescheduled for 5:10 p.m.

McCarthy noted that if this were to happen on a game day, the team involved would be allowed to rely on the most recent tests completed no more than two days prior to the game.