McHenry badminton embraces move to potential winter season

The IHSA has shifted and reshifted seasons, and likely will be forced to do more in the remaining months of the school year in an effort to get every sport some kind of season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent move, announced Monday after the IHSA Board of Directors met, is that girls badminton, a sport initially slotted in as for the spring season (Feb. 16 through May 1) was being moved to the winter season.

Badminton is considered a low-risk sport by the Illinois Department of Health and could start play early in January if IDPH guidelines allow the IHSA to start with winter sports.

McHenry is the lone area school that plays badminton. Warriors coach Dale Gross was excited about the news.

“I do (like the move). The more chances to get the season in, the better,” Gross said. “The girls are excited to have a chance at competing this season.”

Badminton joins boys and girls bowling, boys swimming, girls gymnastics, cheerleading and dance as winter sports. Wrestling has been moved to the summer season (May 3 through June 26) and boys and girls basketball are on hold and possibly could get moved from winter.

The IHSA felt it would be beneficial for schools to move badminton to the winter slot. The winter season was supposed to start with practices on Nov. 16, but the high number of coronavirus cases around the state stopped all sports until at least January.

“Given its status as a low-risk sport, we believe we can safely conduct badminton in the winter as soon as the current mitigations are lifted,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “The feedback that we have heard from our schools is that this is an optimal time to conduct badminton as they look at balancing sports and facilities throughout the remainder of the school year.”

Gross said McHenry athletic director Barry Burmeister handled the feedback with the IHSA regarding badminton.

Since several of the Warriors badminton players are in other sports, they did not practice a lot through the fall sports season.

“We practiced very little, other than what the girls did on their own,” Gross said. “Many of our varsity players are in other sports and activities, like tennis.”

Gross did not think it would take the Warriors long to get ready for matches, once the IHSA says teams can begin practices.

“We have plenty of returners, so we we’ll be ready in a week after the approval,” Gross said.