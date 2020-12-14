Slated for vaccine, Sauk Valley nursing homes, care facilities log lower new cases, deaths in last week

Another 22 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the Sauk Valley in the last week, updated state data shows, suggesting that a wave in new cases and deaths among residents and staff may be subsiding.

As of Dec. 11, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that 140 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,042 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to 28 nursing homes and assisted living facilities across Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties since March.

The figures released Friday mark the second consecutive week that a decrease in new cases has been reported, and mark the first time since mid-November that less than 20 new deaths at facilities were reported in a single week.

Although still sobering, both milestones are a sign that the virus' grip on the region's most vulnerable residents and those who care for them may be beginning to loosen.

That possibility comes as a coronavirus vaccine could be administered to residents and workers as early as next week, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting Emergency Use Authorization of a vaccine developed by the drug manufacturer Moderna.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday that once EUA is granted by the FDA, the state plans to start reserving portions of its weekly shipments of the Moderna vaccine for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Distribution and administration of the Moderna vaccine to those individuals will be managed by the federal government through contracts with the national drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy, Pritzker said.

"Across the next three shipments, the federal government estimates providing enough doses for all the skilled-nursing facilities that have signed-up through the national program," Pritzker said. "From there, it's expected to expand to other congregate care settings such as assisted-living facilities."

Pritzker did not specify how many Illinois-based long-term care facilities have requested doses of the vaccine, but said that both Walgreens and CVS are "reporting extremely high demand" across the US.

Of the people to contract the virus in the past week, one was staying or working in Carroll County, three were staying or working in Lee County care centers, seven were staying or working in Ogle County care centers and 11 were staying or working in Whiteside County care centers.

Of the people living or working at long-term care centers and nursing homes who died from the virus in the last week, four were in Lee County, five were in Ogle County and nine were in Whiteside County.

Identifying factors such as age and sex are not included in the data, which is updated weekly on the IDPH website.

Of the 28 facilities, 23 facilities have an "open," or active outbreak, which the IDPH defines as a positive test result in the last 28 days.

No new active outbreaks were reported in the 7 days spanning Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

While these numbers tell some of the story of how the coronavirus has impacted long-term care facilities, they do not tell the whole story.

Help Sauk Valley Media report on the pandemic across our area. We're looking for nursing home administrators, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences with us.

Contact news reporters Timothy Eggert at teggert@saukvalley.com or 815-632-2533, and Jeff Helfrich at jhelfrich@oglecountynews.com or 815-632-2590.