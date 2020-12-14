Illinois reports lowest average COVID-19 test positivity rate since Nov. 4

Maya Bowers takes a nasal swab of a user at the free COVID-19 testing site Sunday in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 103 additional deaths Monday.

Monday marks the seventh consecutive day that the state has reported over 100 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate dropped to 8.7%, a drop of 0.4 percentage points from Sunday and the lowest positivity rate the state has seen since Nov. 4. The state received the results of 92,256 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

In a press conference held Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in Illinois on Tuesday, after the state received its first shipment Monday.

"Let me say just how excited I was getting up this morning and going to watch this," Pritzker said of the unpacking of the state's shipment Monday morning. "I was very proud to be an Illinoisan and also to be governor at a time when something this momentous is occurring."

The state has begun the work of repackaging its doses to be delivered out to ten regional hospitals across the state, which will serve as hubs to distribute doses to other public health entities in each region, Pritzker said. The logistics teams involved in this process have been "practicing this for a couple of weeks," he said.

Illinois has seen 856,118 cases of the virus, and 14,394 people have died. The state has conducted 11,869,088 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 4,951 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the first time the state has had less than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals since Nov. 9.

Of those hospitalizations, 1,070 were in intensive care units, and 621 were on ventilators.

The second half of the state's allocation of doses of the Pfizer vaccine will come later this week, IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said Monday. Hospitals and health centers across the state have been advised to stagger who is vaccinated first within essential departments, Ezike said.

"You have to think about the potential for those side effects," which can include mild fever and fatigue, she said.

"So maybe you wouldn't take everybody on your COVID floor and [vaccinate] them all at that same time in case you had a significant number of people that do need to take a day off," Ezike added.

Regional update: Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

Confused about the different tiers and phases of the governor’s COVID-19 response? Read this explanation of the Restore Illinois plan and its metrics.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen two consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 11.5%. Currently, 24% of medical/surgical beds are available and 28.9% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and eight consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Lake/McHenry region has a rolling, seven-day average of 290 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, and that number has decreased for nine consecutive days.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average dropped to 12.3%, down from 15.2% reported last Monday. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 11.2%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 48 available, staffed ICU beds out of 188 total.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen one day under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 11.8%. Currently, 18.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 24.5% of ICU beds.

The region has one day over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Kane/DuPage region has a rolling, seven-day average of 552 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 9 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 13.1%, and DuPage County is at 11.2%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 100 available, staffed ICU beds out of 344 total, an increase of 22 over Sunday.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.8%. Currently, 18.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 18.7% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and six consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

The Will/Kankakee region has a rolling, seven-day average of 277 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 31 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen one day under the 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased significantly to 11.1%. Currently, 29.3% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.7% of ICU beds.

The region has one day above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 1 has a rolling, seven-day average of 215 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate decreased to 10.6%, Lee County's rate dropped significantly to 7.9%, and Whiteside County's rate decreased to 9.4%.

Finally, within this region, there are 44 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen two consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 10.9%. Currently, 22.6% of medical/surgical beds are available and 17.3% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Region 2 has a rolling, seven-day average of 451 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 5 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Within this region, La Salle County's seven-day positivity rate dropped to 9.6%.

Finally, within this region, there are 50 available, staffed ICU beds out of 235.

Chicago has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate stayed the same at 12.5%. Currently, 18.6% of medical/surgical beds are available and 20.1% of ICU beds.

The region has one day above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and six consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Chicago has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,142 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 9 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.8%. Currently, 20.3% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one day above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Suburban Cook County has a rolling, seven-day average of 1,366 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Boone County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 14 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 11 females 90s, 9 males 90s

- Fayette County: 1 female 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- La Salle County: 1 female 80s

- Mason County: 1 male 60s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Wabash County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 female 70s