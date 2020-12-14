Bond set at $200,000 for man who threatened state trooper

A Chicago man was charged Sunday with allegedly threatening an Illinois state trooper.

Christopher Brown, 28, of the 5000 block of W. Jackson Boulevard, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court where Judge Robert Miller set bond at $200,000. Brown has been charged with one count of threatening a public official, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

On Dec.12 at approximately11:25 p.m., an Illinois state trooper was dispatched to assist a motorist on the side of I-55 in Darien.

The trooper observed that the driver of the car, later identified as Brown, allegedly had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Brown was placed under arrest after he allegedly failed field sobriety tests. It is alleged that while being placed under arrest, Brown threatened the trooper telling him he was going to beat him, the release stated.

It is alleged that Brown also told the trooper “I'm gonna bond out, I'm gonna get bond. You'll see” and that he was going to go to the trooper’s house. It is further alleged that Brown told the trooper he is going to “put the barrel of a gun in your mouth.” A Darien police officer arrived on scene to assist the trooper during the arrest.

“The allegation that Mr. Brown allegedly threatened to put the barrel of a gun in the mouth of an Illinois State Trooper is extremely serious and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I would like to thank the Illinois State Police for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe and assisting motorists in need. I would like to thank the Darien Police Department for their assistance in this case.”

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 for arraignment.