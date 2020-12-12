Kane Clerk to recount 119 precincts for Oberweis, Rickert, Ward

Raymond Esquivel, Kane County director of elections, pushes the start button for the tabulations of early voting and vote by mail ballots to begin at 7 p.m. after polls closed on Nov. 3 at the Kane County Clerk office in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – The Kane County Clerk’s Office will do a discovery recount of 119 precincts starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 for failed candidates Jim Oberweis, David Rickert and Jeanette Ward, according to petitions filed with the clerk’s office.

Oberweis lost his bid to unseat incumbent Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville in the Nov. 3 general election, filed for a discovery recount in all seven counties in the 14th Congressional District.

Ward lost to Democrat Karina Villa in Illinois Senate District 25 – the seat Oberweis previously held – and Rickert lost to Democrat Corinne Pierog for Kane County Board Chairman.

Each petition states that the losing candidates’ votes equal to at least 95% of the votes received by the winning candidate, thereby legally justifying the recount.

The official canvas of results showed Underwood received 203,209 votes to Oberweis’s 197,835 votes, according to the petition.

The 21 precincts to be recounted for Oberweis are precinct 11 in Aurora Ward 5; Rutland precincts 2, 3, 4 and 7; St. Charles precincts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20 and 21; Sugar Grove precincts 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6; and Virgil Township precincts 1 and 2.

Rickert’s petition states that the official canvas shows that Pierog received 114,285 votes to Rickert’s 112,260 votes.

The 72 precincts to be recounted are in Aurora Ward 5, precincts 12, 13 and 14 and precinct 1 in Ward 10.

Also Batavia Township precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20; St. Charles Township precincts 2, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 22; Geneva Township precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19.

Also Campton Township precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10; and Rutland Township precincts 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, and 9;

Also, Kaneville Township precinct 1; Plato Township precincts 1, 2 and 3; Hampshire Township precincts 1, 2, and 3; Big Rock Township precincts 1 and 2; Burlington Township precinct 1; Dundee Township precinct 28; Elgin Township precinct 47;

Also, Blackberry Township precincts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6; and Campton Township precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Ward’s petition states that Villa received 57,834 votes to Ward’s 56,376 votes.

The 21 precincts Ward seeks to be recounted are Blackberry Township precinct 1; Sugar Grove Township precinct 2; Batavia Township precincts 2, 5, 9, 10, 14, 17, 29, and 21; St. Charles Township precincts 23, 25 and 34; Aurora Ward 1, precinct 9; and Elgin Township precinct 21.

The cost to the candidates is $10 per precinct, per state statute.