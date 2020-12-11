Cash, iPad reportedly stolen from car in Best Buy parking lot

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove police are investigating a Dec. 10 car burglary that took place in the parking lot of Best Buy, 1432 Butterfield Road.

The incident occurred between 4 and 4:30 p.m. when offenders smashed the passenger side window of a blue 2020 Mercedes Benz GLC300, according to a Downers Grove Police Department report.

The car owner returned to the vehicle at about 4:30 p.m., found the window shattered, and discovered that a silver Apple iPad Pro 12.9 valued at $2,500 that was new in the box had been removed, police said.

Nine hundred dollars cash, an Apple keyboard valued at $300, a shopping bag containing a shirt and bag containing two women’s bathing suits also were removed from the car, police said.