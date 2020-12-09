Will County Felony Files: Dec. 10, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Isaiah Armendariz, 19, of the 600 block of Camden Drive in Minooka was arrested by the Channahon police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

• Tasha Babcock, 31, of the 1400 block of Dickens Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Beth Ann Benson-Wainscott, 40, of the 1200 block of Fairview Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony Benard Fears, 58, of the 2200 block of Beechwood Road in Joliet was arrested by the Naperville police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on a charge of aggravated DUI.

• Michael Gonzalez, 26, of the 400 block of Tamarack Street in Park Forest was arrested by the Park Forest police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

• Tyrielle Gordon, 26, of the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill was arrested by the Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on charges of unlawful restraint and intimidation.

• Dallas Runyan, 22, of the 200 block of East Circle Drive in New Lenox was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

• Stanley Thompson, 41, of the 8600 block of South Maryland Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 8 on charges of burglary and theft.