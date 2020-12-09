McHenry County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The McHenry County Department of Health reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Wednesday.

This brings the county's totals to 15,841 confirmed cases, 171 related deaths and six additional deaths where the cause was likely COVID-19 but not confirmed. The county's recovery rate currently sits at 98%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that a woman in her 70s was the latest death in McHenry County.

According to McHenry County’s COVID-19 dashboard, 62.1% of deaths – 110 of 177 – have been associated with long-term care facilities while 78.4% of hospitalizations – 775 of 989 – were not.

McHenry County residents have been tested a total of 164,643 times since the pandemic began, according to county-specific data collected by the IDPH.

Tier 3 of the IDPH’s COVID-19 mitigation measures took effect across the state Nov. 20.

The new restrictions shut down a few industries, such as casinos and theaters, and tightened capacity restrictions on many others.

In order to move to Tier 2, which is less restrictive, Region 9 (McHenry and Lake counties) must meet three metrics tracked by the IDPH.

First, the region must report a seven-day average test positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days. As of Wednesday, McHenry County's positivity rate was 14.8% and Region 9 was at 12.4%.

Second, both intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability must be greater than 20% for three consecutive days.

As of Wednesday, Region 9 was satisfying this metric for ICU beds (28.2%) and medical/surgical beds (20%). The availability of both in McHenry County was lower, at 16.7% and 7.5% respectively.

Third, the region must show a decline in average COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven out of the past 10 days. On Wednesday, Region 9 reported eight days of decreases in hospital admissions for COVID-19 out of the past 10 days, satisfying this metric.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Nov. 30, however, none of the state’s 11 health care regions would advance to Tier 2 mitigations “for a few weeks” even if they hit the necessary metrics because of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

The Lake County Health Department reported a total of 39,903 confirmed cases and 658 related deaths Wednesday.

The Kane County Health Department has reported a total of 34,836 confirmed cases and 465 deaths.

Statewide, the IDPH reported a total of 812,430 confirmed cases and 13,666 related deaths. So far, Illinois has conducted 11,367,345 COVID-19 tests. The statewide recovery rate is 97%.

Among McHenry County ZIP codes, Crystal Lake (60014) has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with a total of 2,385 confirmed cases reported over the course of the pandemic, according to county data. Woodstock (60098) follows with 1,978 cases.

The McHenry County health department reports only ZIP code data that is located within McHenry County, a department spokeswoman said. Any discrepancies between county and IDPH numbers likely are because of the data's provisional nature and because each health department finalizes its data at different times, she said.

The following is the rest of the local breakdown of cases by ZIP code: McHenry (60050) 1,572; Lake in the Hills (60156) 1,450; Huntley (60142) 1,214; Algonquin (60102) 1,188; Harvard (60033) 1,078; Johnsburg and McHenry (60051) 1,023; Cary (60013) 991; Marengo (60152) 657; Crystal Lake, Bull Valley and Prairie Grove (60012) 519; Wonder Lake (60097) 504; Spring Grove (60081) 374; Island Lake (60042) 216; Richmond (60071) 184; Fox River Grove (60021) 172; Hebron (60034) 96; Union (60180) 59; Barrington (60010) 51; and Ringwood and Wonder Lake (60072) 35.