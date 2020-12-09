Larger plans for Larsen following final light show at Campton Hills home

Brian Larsen and his family won ABC-TV’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2013 for their Campton Hills home. (Sandy Bressner)

After 15 years, Larsen’s Light Show – with its swirling, blinking, sparkling red, yellow, blue and purple lights pulsing in the dark to music – will come to an end at 42W891 Beith Road, Campton Hills, when this year’s show ends Jan. 3.

But do not despair, Christmas light lovers. Brian Larsen said he is looking to set up an even bigger display at another location without the associated traffic problems.

The free light show is at his house every night from Thanksgiving to just after the New Year from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“I appreciate that everyone appreciates what I did. That part I’m very grateful for,” Larsen said.

Larsen detailed his reasons for the show coming to an end in a lengthy Facebook post.

He said he’s working out the logistics to relocate the show.

“It would be the exact same house and handle all the traffic with … double the lights, water features, fire features all blended into the same show,” Larsen said. “It will be more spectacular than at Vegas or Disneyland.”

His dream location would have a parking lot that is tiered so no car will block the view of someone else.

His show has 250,000 pixels. The new display would have nearly 3 million pixels, he said.

Pixels are individual lights that can change color. They are different from regular Christmas lights because each can change on its own even while wired together.

“I’m building a house with the exact same footprint of what we have and [can] reuse everything in the exact same order without having to redo everything,” Larsen said. “I can come out dressed as Santa off the roof with sparklers.”

There will be more safety features, platforms and a stop-and-go light, he said.

“People don’t realize that for the last 15 years, I’ve not had Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve or Christmas with my family. I’ve been working every single night … where I create this,” Larsen said.

Still, with all the accolades and compliments on social media, Larsen said he is brought to tears at the idea of all the people his light show has touched.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m glad people did enjoy what we did,” Larsen said.

That’s why closing it down at the end of this year’s show “is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made.”

“I knew it could not go on forever where it’s at. I just want the end of this year to go smoothly,” Larsen said. “People should realize that Sunday through Thursday is a zero wait time.”