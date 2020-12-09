Guest Column: Lack of competition results in lack of life lessons for student athletes

Ever since I was a young child, everyone told me that my high school years would be the best years of my life. I grew up in a small town in Illinois, where my idols were the varsity athletes who performed their talents in front of a big crowd. That is really all we had in that small town, but people took pride in our athletics.

The town gathered around Friday night lights, varsity basketball games, and playoff baseball games. These sports brought everyone together and unified a community as one. I was a three-year varsity athlete on the football team and would have been a four-year starter on my high school varsity baseball team.

The pandemic stole my senior year baseball season, just as it did to thousands of other ballplayers who waited 18 years to compete in what should have been the best year of our lives. I am now a freshman in college at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. Living in Wisconsin has given me a much different perspective on life, even though geographically I am not very far from home. I thought that my class, the Class of 2020, had it the worst, but I now realize and feel sympathy for the Class of 2021 more than ever. These teenagers are not only missing out on the best year of their life, but they are missing out on valuable life lessons that they will never get back.

Competitive sports have taught me more about life than any classroom ever has. Sports teach you toughness, discipline, compassion, leadership, empathy, teamwork, respect, and most importantly how to be a quality teammate. As the great Vince Lombardi once said, “Individual commitment to a group effort - that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work.”

These life lessons are what the athletes from the Class of 2021 are missing out on. As everyone who lives in Illinois knows, Illinois is one of the few states not allowed to compete in “contact sports.” I am making a call to the state of Illinois and Gov. JB Pritzker to give these kids the opportunity to live the best year of their life, and not tragically steal something from these athletes that will never be able to be bought back.

I was blessed to be able to participate with my teammates, friends, and brothers in my senior year of football. Ever since 2013, my high school team had an ugly past with football. My team was projected to go 3-5 in the preseason poll. We finished the year at 5-4, earning my school’s first playoff appearance in six years. These are memories that every kid on that roster will have with them forever. Football created a bond between my teammates, coaches, and staff that will never be able to be broken.

I don’t know what I would have done without my senior year football season, as up to this date, it is the most cherished and prideful event of my life. If you don’t believe the true passion that kids have for these sports, I wish you could experience what it is like in the locker room after the last loss of a senior’s football, baseball, or basketball career. Everyone would soon realize how much it means to any participant in high school athletics.

It truly saddens me that when you cross the state border, athletes in Wisconsin are getting these experiences, creating special bonds and friendships, and lastly experiencing ever-so-important life lessons that all high school athletes so desperately need, while athletes in Illinois are missing out on the same experiences that athletes in Wisconsin get to enjoy.

I have many friends that still attend high school, and this affects their lives more than anyone, other than them, can fathom. It is unfair to the parents, friends, and families who don’t get to watch their son or daughter compete, but most importantly, it is unfair and cruel to the high schoolers who are having their seasons ripped away from them.

Enough is enough, let the kids play.

• Myles Mitchell is a 2020 Seneca High School graduate.