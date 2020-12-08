Will County Felony Files: Dec. 9, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Juan Sanchez, 26, of the 1200 block of Dearborn Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of retail theft.

• Anthony Michael Schargorodsky, 41, of the 1000 block of Westminster Road in Joliet was arrested by the Braidwood police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of violating the sex offender registry.

• Tamara Skinner, 45, of the 1600 block of Sandy Drive in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of retail theft.

• Mauro Velazco, 34, of the 1100 block of Charlesworth Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of aggravated DUI.

• Bryan Buscemi, 41, of the 13800 block of Dublin Drive in Homer Glen was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of having sex with an animal.

• Jacob Carpenter, 26, of the 500 block of Walsh Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

• Racquel Ellis, 33, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Bryce Fuelling, 20, of Decatur, Indiana, was arrested by the Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Richard Garcia, 32, of the 800 block of Maryknoll Drive in Lockport was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of criminal damage to property.

• Jose Gonzalez, 50, of the 1300 block of Grandview Drive in New Lenox was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Miranda Hidalgo, 23, of the 600 block of Kiwi Court in Oswego was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Deangelo Wright, 21, of the first block of Elm Street in Park Forest was arrested by the Park Forest police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 7 on charges of aggravated fleeing.