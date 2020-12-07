Will County Felony Files: Dec. 8, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Marvin Keys, 42, of the 1400 block of East 15th Street in Ford Heights was arrested by the Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery and attempted murder.

• Justin Michael Adams, 34, of the 100 block of First Street in Peotone was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

• Ruby Anacleto, 26, of the 400 block of Watson Street in Aurora was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

• Alma Brown, 48, of the 300 block of Applewood Court in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of obstructing justice.

• Leroy Burton, 52, of the 300 block of East Washington Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Juan Cabrera, 42, of the 100 block of Baker Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of aggravated DUI.

• Robert Gant, 46, of the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 6 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Devin Goodwin, 25, of the 34300 block of South Hickory Avenue in Wilmington was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Kenneth Holmes, 42, of the 1000 block of Terrace Lake Drive in Aurora was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

• Aaron Hoover, 41, of the 100 block of West Bodine Drive in Braidwood was arrested by the Braidwood police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 6 on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Robert Hunter, 35, of the 5800 block of South Racine Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of driving while revoked or suspended.

• Johnny Lyles, 29, of the 500 block of Grant Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on charges of robbery and burglary.

• Peter Joseph Lys, 58, of the 500 block of Carla Drive in Shorewood was arrested by the Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael Montez Mercer, 24, of the 100 block of Hobbs Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Dillion Michalek, 21, of the 400 block of North Hickory Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Michael Newton, 47, of the 17700 block of New Jersey Court in Orland Park was arrested by the Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Hasan Rihan, 36, of the 2800 block of Ferro Drive in New Lenox was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 6 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and burglary.

• Esteban Rivera, 40, of the 900 block of Ann Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 4 on a charge of aggravated fleeing from the police.