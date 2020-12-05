Sauk Valley counties on state list to receive first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

Cars line up at the Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls Oct. 25 for testing. Whiteside is one of 50 counties that will receive one of the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks. (Alex Paschal)

Whiteside, Ogle and Carroll counties will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments in the coming weeks.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday that the very first vaccinations will go to the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita. On that list, Carroll County ranked third, Whiteside ranked 11th and Ogle ranked 46th.

Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine require two doses. Pfizer's is three weeks apart, while Moderna's is four weeks apart. The doses for the first and second shot are the same.

The state expects to receive 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from a federal supply, with 23,000 expected to go to Chicago and 86,000 set to go across the rest of the state.

The first vaccines are set to go to health care workers, hospital teams, first responders and long-term care residents. They will be restricted to those 18 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to consider approval of the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 10 followed by Moderna on Dec. 17.