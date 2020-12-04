Will County Felony Files: Dec. 5, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Bryson Barefield, 37, of the 900 block of Lois Place in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of possession of any substance with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, manufacturing or delivering heroin, and manufacturing or delivering cocaine.

• Carmina Carrillo, 39, of the 1200 block of Ada Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of possession of cocaine and manufacturing or delivering cocaine.

• Omari Danner, 21, of the 500 block of Illinois Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of aggravated battery and robbery.

• Kyle Dorner, 26, of the first Cardinal Drive in Beecher was arrested by the Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeremiah Grubbs, 20, of the 500 block of South Des Plaines Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Andrew Hogrefe, 41, of the 1600 block of East Washington Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on a charge of arson.

• Marvin Keys, 42, of the 1400 block of East 15th Street in Ford Heights was arrested by the Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 3 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery and murder.