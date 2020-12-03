Governor honors KSB staffer as health care hero in Dixon

DIXON – Pam Mohr was honored as an unsung hero on the front lines of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Gov. JB Pritzker recognized the deeds of a handful of health care workers across the state in his daily press briefing – to remind people it’s not just nurses and doctors that are essential to be protected during the pandemic – and of those was Mohr, the housekeeping leader at KSB Hospital.

"These are the people who are essential to caring for COVID-19 patients who come into our hospitals in need of medical treatment," he said. "Sometimes these are the people who keep patients company in their last hours of life."

"Pam tirelessly leads her staff through the task of cleaning COVID-19 occupied rooms from the emergency department to the operating room, making sure everyone has the proper PPE and making it possible for the next patient to safely use that room," Pritzker said. "And remember, often these housekeepers are going into rooms when the patient is still in them, meaning that they’re one of the limited faces that the patient might have contact with while actively battling COVID-19."

KSB officials were thrilled to see the governor honor Mohr, who was nominated by housekeeping director Jamey Postlewaite.

“She helps all staff with PPE requirements and never shows negative emotion to our public and other staff within KSB,” Postlewaite said in the nomination.