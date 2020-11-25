Country Music Show toy drive to be Dec. 6

Gary Mullis of DeKalb recently won the Christmas Songwriter of the Year Award 2020 and first place sponsorship from the Northwest Alabama Music Publishing Co. (Katrina Milton)

DeKALB – The 51st annual Country Music Show Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Admission to the event is a new children’s toy. Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army will distribute the toys for Christmas. Masks will be required to attend the event.

Live bands will perform country, bluegrass, gospel and Christmas music. Performers include Alan Polansky, Howard Solomon, Becky Atkinson, Roy Rubin, Larry Howlett, Mary Rautio, Rick Whimire and event organizer Gary Mullis.

“I encourage everyone to come to the show, bring a new toy for a good cause and listen to good music,” Mullis said.

Mullis recently won the Christmas Songwriter of the Year Award 2020 and first-place sponsorship from the Northwest Alabama Music Publishing Co. His new Christmas CD includes five traditional Christmas songs and five original songs: “Christmas Boogie,” “Hallelujah Christmas,” “Christmas Time on the Farm,” “Christmas is a Lovely Time” and “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.”

Mullis’s name was inducted into the VIP Songwriters Hall of Fame Museum in Lexington, Alabama, in 2014 and has platinum and gold records there.

He also has written songs for local businesses. He wrote “Sweet Dreams Heaven Bound” for Sweet Dreams Desserts and “Pay It Forward” for the Pay-It-Forward House. He gave each business a copy of the song for free.

For information about the event or to purchase Mullis’ new Christmas CD, call 815-762-5589.