‘We can get in the spirit’ La Grange makes holiday plans despite pandemic

LA GRANGE - Working overtime to bring the holiday spirit to La Grange this season, the La Grange Business Association has partnered with the village and local businesses to serve up holiday cheer even amid a pandemic.

Village President Mark Kuchler said he is extremely proud of the work the LGBA and village staff have put into making things as festive and safe as possible this year.

New to the La Grange holiday efforts are the digital wishbook, storefront window displays and a drive-by Santa location, which will be complete with a microphone so that Santa can speak to each passing family.

“It’s so important in this time for residents to have a little bit of normalcy and to show them that yes, things are different, but we can have a festive downtown, and we can get in the spirit, and we can support our local businesses,” Kuchler said.

The wishbook is a highlight of the La Grange holiday efforts this year and is a 32-page digital flipbook featuring some of the top-selling gifts in La Grange. Nancy Cummings, executive director of the LGBA, said the first-time initiative has garnered a great response from residents so far.

Cummings said a big part of the success of the LGBA’s efforts comes from the residents themselves being so supportive of La Grange’s vibrant downtown community. Being such a critical time of year for retailers, Cummings said the businesses have been appreciative of the LGBA’s work and the residential support.

“A lot of the local businesses have had to redesign how they do things,” Cummings said. “The resident community has recognized that, and they see that if you don’t support local you lose local when the local businesses are really what give a community its flavor.”

One participating business, Stockholm Objects, said the village and LGBA efforts have helped them increase their online presence during a time when having that presence is so crucial to the success of businesses everywhere.

Stockholm Objects is featuring several items, including throw blankets and mittens, in the online wishbook, and store manager Julie Judd said she’s confident the LGBA and village have been doing everything possible to help small businesses like theirs.

“Everything they do, it’s for us, the businesses,” Judd said. “I can’t be more grateful. They’ve worked incredibly hard.”

Kuchler said part of that hard work began very early as the LGBA and village staff began planning long before Gov. JB Pritzker announced further mitigation efforts. Because of that, he said, they were able to outdo themselves in planning so many safe additions.

One example of this is the light display, which will feature more lights than ever this year, topping off at 131,000 lights. Kuchler also said the window displays will be something residents and neighboring community members can enjoy from a safe distance.

“Right now, it’s tough on all of us,” Kuchler said. “We’re all sad some traditions won’t occur this year [even though] we understand why. So hopefully, we can bring a smile and help people get into the holiday spirit, even if it’s just a temporary reprieve.”