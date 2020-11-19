Man driving 98 mph in Riverside faces numerous charges

RIVERSIDE - A Chicago man faces a variety of charges including aggravated speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of open alcohol while driving after he was stopped Thursday morning in Riverside driving 98 miles per hour on 26th Street.

Tumas J. Norwood, 43, of the 4400 Block of West Adams Street, was stopped at 1:21 a.m. after police spotted a silver 2019 Chevrolet sedan traveling 98 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour posted zone.

Norwood was caught on radar westbound 26th Street from Harlem Avenue. Police were able to stop the car at 26th near DesPlaines Avenue.

When an officer approached the vehicle, he could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the Norwood's breath.

Norwood, who also was charged with driving without insurance, said he was trying to get home from work. Due to the heavy smell of alcohol and reckless driving, police performed field sobriety roadside testing, which Norwood failed.

An open bottle of alcohol was found inside his car.

Once in police custody, police recovered a bag inside of the back of Norwood's hoodie that contained eight separate foil-wrapped bags. Each packet contained PCP. The PCP was field tested and came back positive. The officers also recovered a large amount of cash.

The driver was offered the breathalyzer, in which he participated, and blew a .110, which is over the legal limits.

Norwood has an extensive criminal history including 31 prior charges that include drugs, traffic offenses, drugs, battery, fleeing police, traffic offences, and aggravated assault, police said.

“If this is any indication of what will occur over the upcoming holidays, I’d strongly urge motorists to plan ahead, get rides to and from their destinations, and to use a ride share if they plan on drinking,” Riverside Police Chief Weitzel said in a statement. “There’s absolutely no excuse for impaired driving. It’s a 100-percent preventable crime and with the rise of ride-share companies, people can get home safely.”