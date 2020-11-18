New COVID-19 mitigations won’t stop Moonlight Magic in downtown Sycamore this Friday

Moonlight Magic, the annual holiday shopping event in downtown Sycamore, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. (Photo provided)

SYCAMORE – Gov. JB Pritzker’s Tuesday announcement that indoor shoppers will be limited to 25% capacity at retail shops will take effect Friday, the same day the holiday shopping season is set to unofficially kick off in with downtown Sycamore’s annual Moonlight Magic, a one-of-a-kind magical shopping event.

The event will continue as planned, however, said RoseMarie Treml, the executive director of the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, but with some slight adjustments.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s annual Moonlight Magic will be held in downtown Sycamore from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

At 6 p.m., Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will come to town with the help of DeKalb Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC and the Sycamore fire and police departments.

After a parade around downtown Sycamore, Santa and Mrs. Claus, ballet dancers, artists and a DJ will bring downtown Sycamore businesses’ window displays to life. The 13 participating businesses will also offer pre-Black Friday sales.

“Sycamore becomes a little like Bedford Falls in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ full of the magic of Christmas,” Treml said. “It’s a warm and fuzzy welcome to the holidays.”

Illinois' Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations begin on Friday, Nov. 20. Retail businesses must operate at no more than 25% capacity and indoor meetings, social events and gatherings cannot be held. Casinos and video gaming facilities will close.

“We can’t hold our big Santa Walk event this year, where Santa and children parade together through town, but children can wave to and see Santa during our Moonlight Magic event,” Treml said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s House will not be outside the DeKalb County Courthouse this year.

During all Sycamore Chamber events, Treml said that businesses will follow all state and local health guidelines. Wearing a mask while indoors and keeping socially-distanced will be enforced.

Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Chocolate Walk will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Tickets cost $12 and include a collectible mug and punch card to receive chocolate from each of the 18 participating businesses. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket full of gift cards for a shopping spree.

“Businesses need our support right now more than ever,” Treml said. “People want to get out, shop and support local, but it’s also important to stay safe as we celebrate the holiday season.”

For more information about upcoming Sycamore Chamber of Commerce events, visit www.discoversycamore.com.