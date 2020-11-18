Local gyms must ‘completely change the way we operate’

CrossFit56 in Princeton has taped 10-foot-by-10-foot squares onto its floor to help keep clients socially distanced. Customers are required to make reservations and go directly to their square upon entering the gym. (Photo submitted)

With rising COVID-19 numbers in the state, area gym owners weren’t surprised when Gov. JB Pritzker announced a return to Tier 3 mitigations Tuesday.

“We kind of thought it was coming,” said Jessica Johnston, who owns CrossFit56 in Princeton. “It wasn’t a complete shock, but it’s not fun by any means.”

Jeannie Atkinson, who owns Limitless Body Sculpting in Ottawa, said she was not only concerned for area businesses but also for her clients as well when she heard the news.

“Naturally, I was worried about my business sustaining (the mitigations),” Atkinson said. “I was extremely concerned for all of our local businesses, but I was mostly concerned about my clients’ health — both mentally and physically. They are my top priority.”

For health and fitness centers, the mitigations include no more than 25% capacity, no indoor group classes, face coverings required at all times regardless of spacing, reservations required and locker rooms closed.

“It’s pretty huge for us considering our business model is all group classes,” Johnston said. “It’s tough to do anything outside in Illinois in the winter. We’re working toward changing some things to make sure we can remain open as safely as possible with the help of the health department.”

At CrossFit56, Johnston had already implemented some changes that will help with the current mitigations.

The gym’s 4,000-square foot workout area has been divided into 10-foot-by-10-foot squares. Johnston is moving to open gyms rather than classes.

“Members have to reserve a space and when they walk in, they go directly to their square and that is where they workout,” Johnston said. “That makes sure they are socially distanced. Each square is 6-8 feet apart from other squares, so even if they are at the edge of the square, they’re still 6-8 feet away from the next person.”

Bridget Lindgren, who owns Starved Rock CrossFit in Peru, said the mitigations “completely change the way we operate” because her gym is based on indoor group classes and providing “semi-personalized coaching.”

With the mitigations, Starved Rock CrossFit plans to provide remote classes via Zoom.

“We can still provide fitness for our members, but not necessarily the same coaching, which is what we’re known for,” Lindgren said. “What we did in the spring is hold Zoom classes at the same time as scheduled classes here for people to log in. We still get them through a warm up, a strength and then a workout. We do it with what people have in their home. We alter the program so everyone can use what’s there. For example, instead of a kettlebell swing, they can use a laundry detergent bottle and swing that. We try to alter the exercises and workouts so they can still stay fit and get some cardio in.

“It’s obviously not ideal, but we do go by the governor’s guidelines and recommendations and the CDC guidelines if we’re open or if they temporarily shut us down.”

Atkinson said she will be offering in-person and online options at Limitless Body Sculpting.

“I’ve decided to give my clients options,” Atkinson said. “I am running virtual classes so my girls have the option of staying home, but I will also be running regular hours at my business for the women who choose to come to the gym.

“Exercise and of course, eating well, are some of the best things you can do right now for your immune system and your mental well being. I plan on continuing to provide my services in order to keep people healthy.”

Johnston said her customers have adapted well to the changes thus far.

“Our members are happy to comply with anything we need to do to keep them coming back and staying safe,” Johnston said. “We have some members who are on pause right now and doing things at home, but generally our members are still coming in and following the guidelines.”