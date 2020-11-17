Wheaton man charged for failing to register as sex offender: police

WHEATON - A Wheaton man was charged Nov. 13 with failure to register as a sex offender and presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

Wheaton police on Nov. 13 executed a search warrant at an apartment in the zero to 100 block of Sterling Circle in conjunction with a collaborative investigation with the Leflore County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office.

Eric T. Morton, 47, was arrested and charged.

Morton allegedly established residency in Wheaton within 500 feet of a school without following the requirements set forth in the duty to register as a sex offender, police said.

Morton is currently registered as living in Greenwood, Leflore County, Miss., for previously committing the offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, where the victim was between 13 and 16 years old, police said.

“I would like to thank the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office (Mississippi), DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office and our detectives for their actions in holding a registered child sex offender accountable,” Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy said in a statement. “Their combined efforts enhanced the safety of our community.”