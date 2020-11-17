McHenry County asks for input on upcoming Lakewood Road improvement project

The McHenry County Division of Transportation is asking for input from the public next week on proposed improvements to the intersection of Lakewood Road and Miller Road ahead of a public information meeting Dec. 3.

The Dec. 3 virtual meeting will be held 5 to 7 p.m. and will cover potential improvements to the intersection at Lakewood and Miller roads as well as the connection of pedestrian and bike paths along Lakewood Road from Ackman Road to Algonquin Road, according to a news release from the county.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the project website at lakewoodroadproject.com to answer survey questions on what they would like to see accomplished.

Residents also can leave additional comments and questions to be addressed at the meeting, according to the release.

Residents who do not have internet access can still submit comments by picking up printed versions of the project presentation and comment forms at Lake in the Hills Village Hall, located at 600 Harvest Gate. These forms will be available beginning Thursday.

All responses from the public must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be addressed at the Dec. 3 meeting, according to the release.

A link to join the virtual public meeting will be posted on the project website as well as the McHenry County Division of Transportation’s Facebook page.

Anyone who may need special assistance to join the meeting because of visual, auditory, or other disabilities should contact Ryan Peterson at Rdpeterson@mchenrycountyil.gov, according to the release.