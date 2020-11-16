Downers Grove police reports: November 16, 2020

Burglary from auto

A wallet reportedly was stolen from the center console of car between 6 p.m. Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. Nov. 7 while the vehicle was parked in the lot of an apartment building in the 7400 block of Grand Avenue.

A wristlet containing a credit card, IDs, cash and a debit card reportedly was stolen between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 from a car in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

Items from the center console were disturbed but nothing was taken during a reported attempted car burglary that occurred between 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and 8 a.m. Nov.11 in the 1100 block of Valley View Drive. Other cars parked in the driveway were not entered.

Auto theft

A 2011 Toyota Camry reportedly was stolen at 5:57 a.m. Nov. 11 from the driveway of a house in the 1900 block of Prentiss Drive. The car was later found after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Willowbrook.

A 2006 Silver BMW 350 reportedly was stolen between 9:15 and 9:21 p.m. Nov. 13 from Speedway, 898 Ogden Ave., while the car’s owner went inside the gas station. The car was running a the time it was stolen.