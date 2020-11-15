Joliet protesters denounce COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants

Joliet residents organized a protest to "Save Our Restaurants" on Nov. 15, 2020 to denounce restrictions meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Alex Ortiz)

A few dozen residents participated in a protest Sunday in Joliet to denounce the restrictions on bars and restaurants meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chrissy Laage and Michelle Lee organized the caravan which they dubbed “Will County Will Not Back Down: Save Our Restaurants.” About 10 cars drove through the city from the west side to the Will County Courthouse in the downtown area.

Laage and Lee argued for the lifting of a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants and openly questioned the danger posed by the virus that's killed nearly 250,000 people in the U.S..

Laage said news media reports of increasing cases and decreasing hospital bed availability were "scare tactics."

Lee said she felt restaurant and bar owners were being "targeted."

Gov. JB Pritzker has responded to similar sentiments for months and has said the scientific data show spread and exposure of the virus is most prevalent in indoor spaces where people gather without a face covering for long periods of time.

State officials have cited research, including a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that adults who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than those who have tested negative.

The state has also released contact tracing data showing that a bar or restaurant was the second-most likely location that Illinois residents who have tested positive for the virus have reported visiting prior to testing positive.