Cary Gymnastics Center shuts down part of its facility until Nov. 23 after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Cary Gymnastics Center shut down one side of its facility until Nov. 23 because one of its athletes tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cary Gymnastics Center owner Dave Zavala said the positive test came Friday, Nov. 6, and the team side of the facility was closed that same day. Families of the team members were sent an email about the positive tests.

Later, Zavala said staff learned that three other girls, all from the same family, had also tested positive.

“As soon as we knew we had one case, we told everyone on the team we were shutting down,” Zavala said. “Our program’s fairly large. We shut down the team side for safety measures.”

Zavala said there are 45 gymnasts who work out on the team side of the facility, from ages 6 to high school.

The recreation side of the gymnasium has remained open.

Cary Gymnastics had followed the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines as it should have, Zavala said.

Coaches are required to wear masks, Zavala said. Parents who are watching do too and also have to keep 6 feet apart.

"We have a pretty big place, 24,000 square feet," Zavala said. "We have plenty of room. Not all 45 gymnasts are in there at the same time, it’s usually 20 to 25 in a given hour."

“We have all the guidelines and masks,” he continued. “Spitting on their hands is completely false. It’s gross. They have spray water bottles for that. Even before COVID, we didn’t allow kids to do that.”