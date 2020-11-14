Downers Grove cops investigate convenience store robbery

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery at Bucky's Express or the identity of the person pictured to contact 630-434-5600.

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove police are investigating a Friday night robbery at a convenience store.

Police at about 9:45 p.m. responded to a report of a robbery at Bucky's Express, 2181 63rd St., according to a Downers Grove Police Department news release.

During the incident, a person wearing a mask entered the store and threatened to harm the clerk if he was not given cash and merchandise.The person then fled the store with proceeds from the robbery, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the person pictured to contact 630-434-5600.