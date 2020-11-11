August 01, 2024
News - Kane County
News - Kane CountyAlerts | Kane County ChronicleBreaking | Kane County ChronicleBusiness | Kane County ChronicleCrime Brief | Kane County ChronicleEducation | Kane County ChronicleGovernment | Kane County ChroniclePolice Reports | Kane County ChronicleLocal News | Kane County ChronicleMarketing | Kane County ChronicleNation & World | Kane County ChronicleKane County NewsPremium | Kane County ChronicleRecords | Kane County ChronicleSponsored | Kane County ChronicleSports - Kane CountyState | Kane County Chronicle
News - Kane County

St. Charles indoor farmers market on hiatus; final Geneva market nears

By Shaw Local News Network
Carrots

Carrots (Shaw Local News Network)

The final outdoor French Market of the season will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, just north of the train station off Third Street in Geneva. Meanwhile, the Indoor Farmers Market in St. Charles has been canceled for Friday, Nov. 13, and the foreseeable future, said Rob Murphy, market manager.

“Unfortunately, our St. Charles Indoor Market has been canceled for now due to the increased restrictions on public events stemming from the record COVID-19 spread,” Murphy wrote on the Facebook page for the market held in the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church on Route 64. The market had switched from its outdoor location at the church to indoors last Friday morning.

“We will keep you posted, and hopefully this situation will improve,” Murphy said.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Murphy owns Curds & Whey Cheese Company, a shop in downtown Geneva, now titled C&W Market and Provisions at 609 W. State St. in the Ace Hardware Plaza. He specializes in artisan cheeses, breads and related items and also offers a “fresh daily fish market” in the store.

Kane CountyFarmers MarketCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois