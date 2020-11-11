St. Charles indoor farmers market on hiatus; final Geneva market nears

The final outdoor French Market of the season will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, just north of the train station off Third Street in Geneva. Meanwhile, the Indoor Farmers Market in St. Charles has been canceled for Friday, Nov. 13, and the foreseeable future, said Rob Murphy, market manager.

“Unfortunately, our St. Charles Indoor Market has been canceled for now due to the increased restrictions on public events stemming from the record COVID-19 spread,” Murphy wrote on the Facebook page for the market held in the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church on Route 64. The market had switched from its outdoor location at the church to indoors last Friday morning.

“We will keep you posted, and hopefully this situation will improve,” Murphy said.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Murphy owns Curds & Whey Cheese Company, a shop in downtown Geneva, now titled C&W Market and Provisions at 609 W. State St. in the Ace Hardware Plaza. He specializes in artisan cheeses, breads and related items and also offers a “fresh daily fish market” in the store.