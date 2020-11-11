Rings, cash stolen from Downers Grove house while owner distracted

DOWNERS GROVE - Three rings—two gold and one silver—each valued at about $1,000 were reportedly stolen along with $40 cash Nov. 7 from a house in 4500 block of Stanley Avenue in Downers Grove.

The homeowner told police that an unknown red pickup truck backed into her driveway and parked at about 11:45 a.m. The driver, described as a man in his late 40s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, came to the door, according to the report.

The man, who reportedly was wearing a dark brown sweatshirt and pants, said he was a city of Chicago employee who needed to speak to her about removing a tree in the backyard. He then led her to the backyard and pointed to the tree in question saying it was interfering with power lines, the report stated.

The front door of the house was left open for about 10 minutes while the conversation took place in the backyard. The man asked for $50 to remove the tree. The homeowner said she did not have the money, and the man said he would return later. He was and was last seen driving north on Stanley Avenue.

The woman entered the house and noticed that some drawers were open and in disarray. Removed from the the drawers were the three rings and cash, which was in a wallet.