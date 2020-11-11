District 300 board recommends to not move ahead with basketball

District 300 joined the growing list of Illinois schools that will not be immediately moving forward with boys and girls basketball for the IHSA’s winter sports season.

The D-300 board met Tuesday night to discuss basketball, which can open practices on Monday. The D-300 board recommended that the district’s three high schools – Dundee-Crown, Hampshire and Jacobs – not start basketball at this time.

Like other districts, D-300 decided the financial risk was too great because insurance would not cover events not approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

D-300 superintendent Fred Heid addressed the board about what has transpired in the past few weeks regarding basketball, Gov. JB Pritzker, the IDPH and the ISBE.

In July, the IDPH listed basketball as a medium-risk sport, but two weeks ago moved it to high-risk, which means only non-contact practices and training can be held, with no contests. Pritzker said basketball, which was scheduled to start practices on Nov. 16, must be put on hold.

The IHSA, frustrated at a previous lack of communication with the governor and the IDPH, announced the next day it would proceed with basketball as a winter sport. Few school districts have chosen to do so, as insurers may not cover school districts that go against the IDPH and ISBE order, therefore they would be liable and if anyone got sick, it could be financially devastating.

Heid talked about that Tuesday.

“Gallagher, our insurer under CLIC (Collective Liability Insurance Cooperative), has recommended that we adhere to the IDPH guidelines,” Heid said. “Should a district move forward, we would not be covered and have to assume all costs because of liability.”

Heid felt the district really had no other choice but to not move forward with basketball.

“At this time, the recommendation is that basketball not be allowed to compete,” Heid said. We will revisit this topic with Mr. (Thomas) Parisi (D-300 Director of Physical Education, Driver’s Education and Athletics) and the ADs and see if there is a safe manner they can conduct practices or drills without contact.”

The IHSA lost its spring seasons to the pandemic and reworked its schedule for the 2020-21 school year into four seasons: fall (through Oct. 24), winter (Nov. 16 through Feb. 13), spring (Feb. 15 through May 1) and summer (May 3 through June 26). Three fall sports – football (high), boys soccer (medium) and volleyball (medium) – were slotted into the spring season. Four others - girls tennis, girls swimming, boys and girls golf and boys and girls cross country – were considered low-risk and allowed to compete in the fall.

The IHSA has expressed its plan to get every sport a season at some point, so moving basketball to the spring or the summer could remain as options, although it would mean some multi-sport athletes would have to choose between sports.