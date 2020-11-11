3 deaths announced Tuesday from La Salle Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak

The La Salle Veterans Home reported three resident deaths Tuesday.

Additionally, 14 more residents and 57 more employees tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, according to an update Monday from the facility's administrator Angela Mehlbrech.

In total, there are 62 residents and 69 employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday in the recent outbreak.

The Veterans Home, which has a capacity of 184 residents, is one of two nursing homes in the county with more than a dozen open cases of the coronavirus.

Both residents and employees are regularly tested at the facility.

The positive tests come at a time when the county itself is having an outbreak of cases. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 19% of COVID-19 tests taken among county residents have returned positive with the virus and roughly 1.5% of the county's population currently has the coronavirus.

“This is an extraordinarily difficult and troubling situation,” said Gov. JB Pritzker of the Veterans Home outbreak. “Our veterans affairs department has really done an oustanding job of keeping the veterans in our veterans’ home safe. They really have. And so this is a blow to all of us. It’s something that they’ve been working against the entire time.”