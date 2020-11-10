McGuire urges Will County residents to abide by COVID-19 mitigations

State Sen. Pat McGuire urged Will County residents to abide by the restrictions implemented by state officials aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

McGuire, D-Joliet, made the appeal in a statement soon after Gov. JB Pritzker announced even stricter mitigations on Will and Kankakee counties as the region’s test positivity rate for the virus continued to increase.

“We all need to change our ways to stop this pandemic," McGuire said in the statement. "I'll be the first to admit that's inconvenient."

McGuire tried to appeal to residents by asking them to think of those on the front lines who are most impacted by the worsening pandemic.

“But please think of America's heroes, our first responders and health care workers," he said. "Their risk goes up as the number of COVID-19 cases goes up. Let’s reduce their risk. Wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and observe six feet of social distance.”

Between late October and Saturday, the average rolling test positivity rate in Will County rose from just over 11% to 17.5%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

The South Suburban Region’s rolling average test positivity rate also stood at 17.5%, well above the 8% threshold.