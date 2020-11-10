Letter: What are you doing, Gov. Pritzker?

To the Editor:

Our great and powerful governor has dictated that indoor activities at bars and restaurants is banned in McHenry County. He threatens to fine and revoke liquor licenses if his orders are not obeyed. The corporate-run establishments will survive, but the independent bars and restaurants will very likely never reopen.

The owners of these small businesses have pledged to risk “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor” to build their businesses, as our Founding Fathers did when signing the Declaration of Independence to build our country.

I wonder if JB has read that document or the Constitution. Does he really think that the owners of these independent establishments will care if they are fined as they go out of business. They could just throw the citation on the pile of unpaid bills submitted to the bankruptcy court.

And they will no longer need a liquor license if they have no establishments in which to serve liquor. JB has never held a job or had to work to feed his family.

Many years ago, I started a small business with my Father. It required a lot of hard work, time, and money just to get it up and running. Its failure caused stress and financial hardship for years to come, so I understand what these folks are going through.

Most people taking the COVID test are not feeling well or have been exposed to the virus, which of course results in high positivity rates. But it says nothing about the percentage of the general population with COVID, which is a much more accurate measurement of the impact of the virus.

I urge our McHenry County Government officials, including mayors, townships, the County Board and Sheriff's Office to take a stand and support their constituents by ignoring the governor's dictate, and let these small business owners survive without punishment.

Thomas Jacobs

McHenry