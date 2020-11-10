Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois reach early May levels

Employees at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Campus tend to a long line of vehicles at the 8 a.m. opening of its COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday in Huntley. (Matthew Apgar)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 79 additional deaths Tuesday.

According to the IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 3-9 is 12%.

Illinois now has seen 511,183 total cases of the virus, and 10,289 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 8,571,019 tests since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 101,955 tests were conducted.

As of Tuesday at noon when IDPH’s website was updated, Illinois had 4,742 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since May 8.

Of those, 911 were in intensive care units, the most since May 30 and 399 were on ventilators, the most since June 8.

On Tuesday, according to the IDPH, Illinois had 1,235 beds available in the intensive care unit out of 3,777 and 4,131 available ventilators out of 5,743.

“In short, we’re now just hundreds short of our worst COVID hospitalizations since last spring,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a Tuesday news conference.

Regional update:

Additional restrictions, meant to stem the spread of COVID-19, can be placed on any of the state's 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region also may become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH.

Regional data from IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and 10 days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased significantly from 12.7 to 14.1%. Currently, 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 45% of ICU beds.

Region 9 (the North Suburban region) began tier one mitigation efforts on Oct. 31.

Within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average has climbed to 19.5%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 12.1%.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and eight days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased from 13.1% to 14.2%. Currently, 23% of medical/surgical beds are available and 37% of ICU beds.

The region (Region 8) currently is in tier 2 of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and seven days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased from 16.4 to 17.5. Currently, 27% of the region’s medical/surgical beds are available and 28% of ICU beds. The region (Region 7) is in tier 2 of the state’s additional mitigation restrictions as of Wednesday.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen eight days of both positivity increases and hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased significantly from 17.6% to 18.2%.

Currently, 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 39% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen 10 days of positivity increases and seven days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased significantly from 13.2% to 14%. Currently, 36% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen 10 days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 12.2% to 12.8%. Currently, 26% of medical/surgical beds are available and 30% of ICU beds.

Region 11 (the city of Chicago) began tier one of additional mitigations Oct. 30.

Suburban Cook County has seen ten days of positivity increases and nine days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased from 12.2% to 12.9%. Currently, 22% of medical/surgical beds are available and 28% of ICU beds. The region (Region 10) is currently in tier one of the state's additional mitigation restrictions.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Adams County: 1 male 70s

• Bureau County: 1 male 70s

• Cass County: 1 male 70s

• Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

• Clinton County: 1 female 90s

• Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

• DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Effingham County: 1 male 70s

• Franklin County: 1 female 50s

• Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

• Grundy County: 1 male 70s

• Jackson County: 1 male 40s

• Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• La Salle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

• Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100

• Madison County: 1 male 60s

• McDonough County: 1 female 70s

• Ogle County: 1 male 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Piatt County: 1 male 80s

• Pike County: 1 female 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s

• Saline County: 1 female 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

• Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

• Wayne County: 1 male 80s

• Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

• Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

• Williamson County: 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

• Woodford County: 1 male 80s