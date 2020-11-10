High school basketball: Downers Grove North’s Jack Mielke, others dealing with uncertainty as West Suburban Conference puts season on hold

Downers Grove North’s Jack Mielke looks to pass the ball Dec. 14 during their game against Lyons Township. (SARAH MINOR)

In many ways, Downers Grove North forward Jack Mielke’s basketball future remains up in the air.

Through hard work in the gym and weight room, Mielke, a senior, has become a highly-sought-after recruit.

Mielke’s future college home should come into better focus within the next 10 days after he makes official visits to Palm Beach Atlantic, Southern Indiana and North Georgia.

But Mielke can’t control one part of his future – when he will suit up for the Mustangs during his senior year.

The West Suburban Conference announced Nov. 9 that it will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and not have any games in November and December. The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors on Oct. 28 voted to move forward with the basketball season as scheduled, defying a decision announced Oct. 27 by Gov. JB Pritzker and the IDPH that it was putting the high school basketball season on indefinite hold. As part of the modified sports plan adopted by the IHSA in late July, practices for the winter sports season are tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 16, with contests beginning Nov. 30 and running through Feb. 13.

As of Nov. 6, more than 150 schools have decided not to begin their seasons this month.

Practices in the West Suburban Conference will be individual drills only and there will be no scrimmages.

“I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction, but I definitely took it with a grain of salt given that things do seem to change weekly,” Mielke said. “I know that our district is a little more careful about things than others, and while I assume the memo that the entire conference was in on noncontact practices meant that the athletic directors from each school agreed to the proposal, you can never be sure without hearing such news definitively.

“I’m hoping we are able to get back in the gym in a safe manner as soon as possible.”

Downers Grove North boys basketball coach James Thomas said District 99 is not allowing practices until Nov. 30.

Thomas said the conference has a tentative outline for a schedule.

“If December goes well, then our conference will have a schedule ready to go in January with a regular-season schedule with one crossover,” Thomas said. “It’s not etched in stone.”

Thomas said the noncontact practices will allow his coaching staff to spend more time with individual players.

“The practices will help all of us,” Thomas said. “Like a collegiate program, you have time to work with kids individually and not worry about the whole part of the program. We will be able to talk with certain kids about the roles we expect them to play. We can turn a weakness into a strength.”

Downers Grove South girls basketball coach Lyndsie Long said every player in the state should be given the same opportunity to keep it an even playing field. Long added that zero contact and no sharing of equipment limits what her coaching staff can do in practices. Even so, Long said she’s excited to get back in the gym, but understands why so many schools and districts are having difficulty handling the situation.

“The IHSA put school districts in a bad position to allow or not allow us to play,” Long said. “The liabilities that go along with allowing us to play are too risky for schools to just ignore the IDPH guidelines.”

York first-year boys basketball coach Mike Dunn understands expectations are high for his program after a historic two-year run. Dunn said District 205 halted the IHSA mandated practice period when its schools went to remote learning. The Dukes, Dunn said, had only nine of their 20 allowed contact days.

“There’s still a lot of talk with the IHSA and we don’t even know what’s happening,” Dunn said. “We’re still waiting on District 205 and what the IHSA is going to decide to do about the possibility of pushing the season back to January. We don’t even know what’s going on. The coaches just feel bad for the kids. We’ve been telling our kids you can only control the things you can control and to just be positive. This has not been good for anybody in sports.”