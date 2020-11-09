Pritzker to Region 1 officials: ‘Take this more seriously’

Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday again assigned liability to the inaction of some local and county elected officials to enforce state mitigations aimed at stunting the spread of the virus. (Screenshot.)

Following another weekend surge of statewide coronavirus metrics, Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday again assigned liability to the inaction of some local and county elected officials to enforce state mitigations aimed at stunting the spread of the virus.

"I have been saying for some time now, we really need local officials to take this more seriously, to take some responsibility on their own shoulders," Pritzker said during his daily news briefing.

Pritzker dealt similar criticism last week, saying “local officials who are not doing the right thing are the ones who are going to be responsible for the rates of infection going through the roof, and our hospitals getting overrun and people are dying if they don’t enforce the rules.”

But this time, he placed clear pressure on leaders with sway over Region 1, which includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago and Whiteside Counties.

“The City of Rockford has done a better job I wanna say than some of the surrounding areas,” Pritzker said. “People are less likely to wear a mask — the folks who are outside of Rockford. We need to make sure states’ attorneys and local authorities, mayors, city councils, county boards are taking this seriously.”

Pritzker’s remarks came in response to a question of whether he would impose Illinois Department of Public Health Tier 3 coronavirus Resurgence Mitigations on the nine-county region, which has been under Tier 2 resurgence mitigations since Oct. 25.

The region graduated from Tier 1 resurgence mitigations after its positivity rate remained above the 8% positivity threshold for 14 days after Oct. 3.

Region 1 has also witnessed a steady increase in its seven-day rolling average of test positivity from 13% on Oct. 25 to 17.6% on Nov. 6, the most recent date the IDPH data was available.

Those numbers could trigger Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations as soon as Wednesday, when the IDPH data catches up to Nov. 8 — the 14-day mark of the region averaging a positivity rate greater than or equal to 8 percent under Tier 2 Mitigations.

Under Tier 3 mitigations, gatherings would reach their strictest limits, organized indoor and outdoor recreational activities would be suspended and hospitals would be required to suspend elective surgeries.

All non-essential retail stores, salons and gyms would also be ordered to close under Tier 3 mitigations.

"Let's remember it's not the mitigations that aren't strict enough, it's whether people are following the mitigations," Pritzker said, adding that individuals need to understand there are consequences to ignoring mitigations.

Those consequences have especially been on display in the Sauk Valley, which has seen an explosion in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths related to COVID-19 since Oct. 3, when Tier 1 mitigations were put into place.

Whiteside County has recorded 48 deaths and 2,419 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, but logged a sobering 21 deaths and 1,547 cases between Oct. 3 and Nov. 7.

Ogle County has recorded 8 deaths and 1,890 cases since the launch of the pandemic, but logged 2 deaths and 1,049 cases between Oct. 5 and Nov. 9.

Lee County has recorded 4 deaths and 1,063 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 3 deaths and 635 cases noted between Oct. 4 and Nov. 7.

Carroll County has logged 19 deaths and 653 cases since the pandemic's start, but saw 17 deaths and 392 cases between Oct. 5 and Nov. 6.

Pritzker also said the region's proximity to the Wisconsin and Iowa borders put it in "very unusual situation that is extraordinarily unfortunate," wherein individuals who live in Region 1 but work in the two states face additional exposure to the virus.

Wisconsin's seven-day average positivity test rate was at 17.5% on Nov. 8, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Iowa's seven-day positivity rate was 20.5% on Nov. 5, according to the Iowa Department of Health.

But regardless of living close to states with alarmingly high virus data, Pritzker said, local compliance with mitigations only comes if local officials enforce them.

Sterling Mayor Skip Lee said two weeks ago that the city will be “examining” the liquor licenses of businesses “flagrantly disregarding the rules,” and the Sterling Police Department will “vigorously work to enforce the guidelines and respond to calls.”

But Lee also called on Whiteside County State's Attorney Terry Costello to prosecute businesses and individuals, after they are cited by the city for noncompliance.

"The bottom line is, law enforcement or the health department, no one can take enforcement measures unless the state's attorney is willing to back them up," Lee said.

Costello said in an email two weeks ago that his office would handle any potential violations of the emergency regulations the same as any other case.

"Should any law enforcement agency forward a criminal complaint and report regarding an alleged violation of that section, it would be reviewed for prosecution the same as any other case that law enforcement submits to my office for prosecution," Costello said in the email.

But Costello voiced some hesitation during a meeting Thursday over whether he could legally prosecute under existing state law businesses that violate a potential county ordinance aimed at enforcing the enhanced mitigations, rather than the emergency rules.

"I wish we could do something," Costello said. "We've been looking at this all along ... but I can ask my civil assistant to look at it again. I don't know if we'll come up with another result."

Pritzker largely responded to that hesitation Monday, equating states' attorney's lack of prosecution of non-compliant businesses with bad politics.

“The idea that you’re not going to enforce the mitigations, and then the idea that when it does get enforced, with a citation let’s say, that the state’s attorney is not going to follow through on that,” Pritzker said. “I know locally they think that’s immediately good politics, but it’s good politics for a very small, very loud minority.”