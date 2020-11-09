Letter: Time to prove yourself, Joe Biden

To the Editor:

I was wondering if, come January, this new president will be treated like President Donald Trump was four years ago. Four years of hate that never really allowed him to accomplish anything to further protect our borders or any other plans he wished to make America better.

I've heard all the negative things every day from all the various media sources. I do not need to hear any more from them or any of our newly formed protest groups that caused destruction in the name of justice and change.

I will support this new president because he represents America. I will never support the Democrats like Pelosi, Illinois' best Pritzker, or Madigan.

President Joe Biden has four years to prove himself. I hope he has an easier time than President Trump did because we have a long time before we can call ourselves great.

Michael Kozenczak Sr.

Hampshire