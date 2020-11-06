UPDATE: Woodstock Recreation Center, Sage YMCA temporarily close after staff members test positive for COVID-19

The Woodstock Recreation Center temporarily closed its doors Friday until Nov. 13 after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the city of Woodstock said in a news release.

"To err on the side of caution, we are implementing a facility closure to ensure the health and safety of all of our members, visitors, residents and staff," according to the release. "This will also allow time for a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the building to prepare for reopening."

The rec center is scheduled to reopen Nov. 14.

Dave Zinnen, director of the city's recreation department, said two additional employees were identified as having close contact with the three employees who tested positive. One of the contact’s tests came back negative, and the other one does not yet have his or her results.

“We recommended the rest of the staff to go ahead and get tested because we do work in a very confined area,” Zinnen said.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the city does not think any members of the club or residents met criteria to be considered a close contact.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset – or, for asymptomatic patients, two days before being tested – until the time the patient is isolated.

Going forward, Zinnen said the recreation department likely will put more plexiglass between employees. A piece of plexiglass already is set up between the front counter staff and employees, he said.

A “tremendous amount” of safeguards have been put in place for the public because of COVID-19, Stelford said.

This includes changing the check-in process, in which members hold their card directly up to a scanner, so there’s no physical interaction between employees and members, as well as a lot of cleaning and sanitizing as people are done using the equipment.

Because some classes are not being conducted now, they are able to put workout equipment in more places, Stelford said.

Two area restaurants – Miller's Diner in McHenry and Andy's Restaurant in Crystal Lake – also have announced temporary closures in recent days after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Both restaurants had continued to offer indoor dining despite increased restrictions ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker. The intensified restrictions that have hit restaurants and bars have not affected fitness centers such as the Woodstock Recreation Center to the same degree.

Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake will be closed for 10 days after receiving three reports of COVID-19, involving both direct and indirect exposures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close down the center immediately to undergo deep cleaning,” Man-Yee Lee, spokeswoman for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, said on Saturday. “After swiftly conducting our own risk assessment, we were able to identify and notify all individuals who may have had direct contact with the staff member. We have recommended that those individuals take precautions, including taking a test.”

Lee said the YMCA believes the exposure is likely mitigated by the YMCA’s safety protocols, including stringent social distancing practices and requiring all staff, members and program participants to wear masks.

In addition, they have also intensified our regular facility cleanings with additional deep-cleaning and sanitizing of all areas.

“However, we also acknowledge that as with many things an element of risk is always present,” Lee said. “While the temporary center closure is not ideal, we ask for the understanding of our members and staff. Their safety and well-being must come first for us.”

Health clubs, along with barber shops, salons and spas, were allowed to reopen with capacity limits in late June under Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan. Under the previous phase, health and fitness clubs were limited to outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training.