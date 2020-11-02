Four Chicago men charged in burglary of truck in Carol Stream

Bond was set Friday for four Chicago men accused of breaking into and stealing merchandise from a semi-truck trailer parked outside a Carol Stream business.

Sean Gayles, 38, of the 5700 block of Princeton Avenue, Donald Harris, 30, of the 1400 block of East Marquette Road, Rodney Buckley, 28, of the 9200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, and Patrick Mitchell, 34, of the 100 block East 71st Street, appeared in bond court where DuPage County Judge Maureen Dunsing set bond at $20,000 for all for men, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Each man has been charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and one count of possession of burglary tools, a Class 4 felony.

On Oct. 30, at about 3:20 a.m., Carol Stream police received a call regarding a vehicle parked next to a shipping trailer in the parking lot of Demar Logistics Inc. located on Lies Road.

It is alleged that three individuals exited the vehicle and approached one of the trailers at which time one of the individuals, using bolt cutters, gained access to the trailer. It is further alleged that all three individuals stole merchandise from the trailer, according to the release.

Upon their arrival, police took the driver of the van, later identified as Gayles, into custody. The other three individuals allegedly attempted to flee but were taken into custody at the scene, the release stated.

"Every year, American retailers incur losses into the billions of dollars due to thefts and burglaries,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “These losses, which present a financial hardship to the business and its employees, are then passed on to consumers. My office does not take lightly the allegations that these four individuals drove nearly forty miles equipped with tools to commit this crime and we will prosecute all four suspects to the fullest extent of the law.”

”These men are believed to be part of a crew which has been victimizing businesses in Carol Stream and other communities,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Bill Holmer said in the release. “I am proud of the swift response and coordination by the responding officers which allowed for these arrests to be made.”

The next court appearance for the men is scheduled for Nov. 23 for arraignment.