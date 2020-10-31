X-ray scanner prevents Westmont woman from bringing 14 bags of heroin into DuPage County Jail: sheriff

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies manning the Correctional Center’s X-ray body scanner Friday identified 14 bags, containing a total of 12 grams of heroin, inside a female suspect entering the facility.

Victoria L. Cooper, 39, of the 4000 block of North Washington in Westmont, was being booked on a warrant for charges of manufacturing or delivery of heroin and possession of a controlled substance when the 14 bags were discovered inside her genital region, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A charge of aggravated possession of a controlled substance was then added by prosecutors. Her bail was set at $35,000. Cooper’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16, the release stated.

Michael J. Young, 42, of the same residence in Westmont, was also arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for charges of criminal drug conspiracy with intent to manufacture or distribute heroin and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail. Young’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to the release.

Warrants were secured against both Young and Cooper in May as a result of an investigation deputies conducted after receiving complaints from neighbors about drugs being dealt from the residence, the release stated.

The scanning machine that detected the narcotics is located just inside the jail’s booking area and is used to detect firearms, knives, explosives, drugs and other security threats that could be hidden under a suspect’s clothing or inside their body before the suspects are booked into the jail. Any suspects refusing to enter the machine are subject to traditional body search procedures.

“This machine, which we installed just more than a year ago, gives us a passive, and extremely accurate, methodology to identify and locate contraband,” Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement. “The scanner, along with the watchful eyes of our deputies, kept dangerous narcotics from entering our correctional center population.”

The scan is initiated when the suspect enters the machine and stands on a set of footprints inside the scanner. The entire scan process takes four seconds. After the scan, images of the subject are displayed on the workstation monitor. These images are then inspected by the booking deputy to detect concealed objects.