Downers Grove police reports: October 29, 2020

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vandalism

Orange spray paint was used to deface the band deck and the south door at Fishel Park, 2455 Warrenville Road, overnight on Oct. 26.

Theft

• Political signs reportedly were stolen on two separate occasions between 6 a.m. Oct. 19 and 6 p.m. Oct. 21 from the front lawn of a house in the 6000 block of Dunham Road. On the first occasion, the sign was found near the sidewalk adjacent to the front yard. On the second occasion, the sign that was taken was discovered closer to the victim’s house.

• Two bottles of brandy valued at $100 reportedly were stolen Oct. 10 from Binny’s Beverage Depot, 2020 Butterfield Road. The bottles were stolen by two men, who concealed them and walked out of the store without paying.

• A bottle of alcohol valued at $50 reportedly was stolen at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 from Binny’s Beverage Depot, 2020 Butterfield Road. The offender placed the bottle in an inside coat pocket, walked out of the store and drove away in a gray Dodge Charger.

Burglary

The rear window of a painter’s van was smashed, the rear door lock punched and the rear door left ajar between 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 a.m. Oct. 13 while the van was in a hotel parking lot in the 3000 block of Finley Road. Nothing was taken from the van. Damage is estimated at $100.