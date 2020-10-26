Letter: Pritzker is a fearmonger

To the Editor:

The governor has stated repeatedly that we must “follow the science.” Apparently, that only applies to “science” that also supports his myopic political narrative.

“When CDC and FDA approve a vaccine, Illinois will independently verify.”

This man is fomenting panic and fear in order to keep our economy in the toilet. After an approved time, he then will petition the federal government for a bailout that will ameliorate decades of confiscatory tax policies that lined the pockets of public sector unions and political cronies.

Illinois taxpayers are the people who should be participating in “peaceful protests.”

This is disgusting.

Bud Wyman

Joliet