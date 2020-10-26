Man charged with disorderly conduct after offering candy to children: police

RIVERSIDE - A Summit man was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that took place Oct. 19 in Riverside.

Djevdet Dardovski, 65, of the 7500 block of West 57th Place, was charged after allegedly offering candy to young children, according to Riverside police.

A nanny told police she was walking young children in the 300 block of Fairbank Road at about 8:40 a.m. when a man drove up along the curb, rolled down his window, displayed candy and motioned toward the children to come to the car. The nanny grabbed the children and ran into the home and the man left the area, police said.

Police checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. There was over a 24-hour delay in the call to police.

Police walked the area and were able to obtain video from residents in the area that showed the vehicle information, including a license plate number.

Police traced that license plate number to an address in Summit where officers went to look for the offender. They found him, as he matched the offender description given to police on the day of the incident.

Dardovski never got out of his car, had no physical contact with the nanny or the children, and no one was injured during this incident, police said.