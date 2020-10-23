Teenage girl approached by skateboarder in Woodridge: cops

WOODRIDGE - Woodridge police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Oct. 22 near Woodridge and Wild Plum drives.

While jogging on Woodridge Drive at about 5 p.m., a teenage girl turned onto Wild Plum Drive. A suspicious man with a skateboard approached her. The man left the skateboard in the roadway and approached the girl on the sidewalk. He then touched her arm and asked if she wanted a ride, according to a Woodridge Police Department news release.

The girl immediately left the area and reported the incident.

The victim described the offender as a man in his late 20s or in his 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He had short dark hair, possibly wearing jeans and riding a skateboard, the release stated.

The victim believes the man followed her onto Wild Plum Drive from Woodridge Drive.

This incident may be related to an Oct. 11 incident in which a man grabbed a woman on the bike path in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive. In that case, which is still under investigation, the offender fled on a bicycle he stashed near the bike path.

Woodridge police are actively investigating this incident and seek information. Investigators ask anyone in the area to check their video security systems for any video related to the incident.

Anyone can report a crime tip to Woodridge detectives by calling 630-960-8998, dialing 911 or emailing crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and be vigilant, said Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham. “Take a mental note of people in the area that appear to have no agenda. For example, are they standing around or walking a bike into the woods? While this activity does not necessarily mean they’re engaging in criminal activity, consider if the behavior is normal’for the area. Situational awareness and providing crime tips can both contribute to a safer community.”