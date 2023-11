To the Editor:

What are current demonstrations about?

Joe Biden has been in politics 40 years. Obama was president eight years. Chicago mayors have been Democrats for decades. Illinois' governor is a Democrat, as well as the two leading senators. The Congress is Democrat controlled.

Why haven't we done a better job with race relations? How is It possible to blame the current messes on Republicans?

Consider your future voting options ... but vote.

Ronald Hameetman

Fox River Grove