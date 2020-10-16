Westmont man faces child pornography charges

WESTMONT - A Westmont man is being held on $25,000 bail in connection with his arrest on allegations of possessing child pornography.

Steven Kuchan, 29, of the zero to 100 block of Oakley Drive North is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography videos, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Kuchan was arrested Thursday morning at his apartment following the execution of a search warrant by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Westmont Police Department, according to the release.

The warrant was issued following a undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files. A computer forensic examination of Kuchan’s digital electronics revealed several child pornography files, the release stated.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work of our digital forensic investigators and the work they do to secure rock-solid cases against these suspects,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release. “However, it is disheartening that there are so many of these types of cases throughout the county to keep them busy.”

Kuchan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.