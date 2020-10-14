Wheaton police investigate Chick-fil-A robbery

WHEATON - Wheaton police are investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning at Chick-fil-A.

At about 4 a.m., police responded to an activated alarm at the restaurant, 301 E. Loop Road, and encountered a commercial burglary in progress. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The investigation is in progress, and the identities of the suspects along with possible charges will be released when available. No individuals or officers were injured in this incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.